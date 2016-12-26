

Liberal coach Scott Hinkle talks to his starters during a game against Perryton, and Cade Hinkle gives a smile during the moment. Cade is a senior this season, and his father/coach has shared his high school experience while returning the Redskin program to the top of the Western Athletic Conference. By EARL WATT • Leader & Times From the time Cade Hinkle was born, he has been surrounded by the game of basketball, not because it was forced on him, but because his his dad, Scott Hinkle, was coaching the Liberal Redskins and later assisted Jim Littell at Seward County where the coaching duo was part of the college’s only basketball national championship in 2002. Cade crawled through basketball offices and eventually onto the court, picking up a ball and playing with Littell’s sons. And the love affair Scott had with basketball was ignited in Cade as well. Now, Scott has returned to high school basketball, and for the last three years he has coached the Redskins and his son. Drew Gruver was the coach Cade’s freshmen year and Scott was the athletic director. But Scott wanted back in the gym, and he was willing to step down to get back on the sideline. “I told coach Gruver I wanted to get back in coaching and be his assistant,” Scott said. “I said, ‘Will you hire me?’ In his dry humor he said, ‘Do I have a choice?’ We joked about that. Then a couple weeks later he took the job at Winfield, and the opportunity presented itself. I feel blessed and fortunate and could not be happier, not just because I’m coaching my son but because of everyone of them in the gym.” The ride has been a roller coaster at times, and Cade knows every three-point shot he takes will get some reaction from dad. “Every time I take a shot I always give a little glimpse to the bench and see his look,” Cade said. “Most of the time if it’s a good shot, he won’t really do anything. If it’s a bad shot, he’ll be really mad. If the bad shot goes in, he’ll be fine with it.” While Scott may not be showing his emotions, he’s feeling it. “It’s hard to contain that,” Scott said. “He has hit some big shots, hopefully he hits more. It is special. A lot of people never get this opportunity at this level. I feel blessed, I hope he feels the same.” Cade has become a powerful outside shooter, and it is likely he will be the all-time three-point shot leader for the Redskins. But not every shot falls, and while other players get to leave the gym, the game and the practice goes home with Scott and Cade. “If I have a good practice we go home and we’re friends,” Cade said. “If I have a bad practice, we go home and go our separate ways.” Sometimes communication is difficult, and that’s where wife/mom Amy comes in. “Mom is the factor that calms the storm,” Scott said. “She reminds me to let him be a kid and to lay off a little bit. I try to balance that.” When it comes down to it, mom will be mom. And Amy has played the role as mediator at times. “I’m trying to get one’s perspective across to the other in a way they will listen to each other,” she said. “But if push comes to shove, I side with Cade almost every time.” And so does Scott. He has learned to get Cade’s input in a way that helps him be a better coach. “He’s always asking about the team, is everyone having fun, are they enjoying it,” Cade said. But Cade is like any son, and he knows how to get a rise out of dad, too. “One time in practice dad said the only player that had a guaranteed spot is Cole Evans,” Cade said. “Then we went home, and he asked me for some information. I said, ‘I don’t know, maybe you should ask Cole Evans. He is the only one with a spot, ask him.’ I push some of those buttons to have a good time with him.” The run has been a good one. Last year, the Redskins earned a Western Athletic Conference championship in the last league game of the year at Dodge City, and then they went on to win a Sub-State title and qualify for the state tournament. Liberal lost in the first round, but it was still a special moment for father and son. But both felt short of achieving the ultimate goal — a state championship. So far, the Redskins are undefeated in Cade’s senior season, and that has a lot to do with a strong group of seniors. There are 10 of them. And many of them have been playing together for eight years. “I know what I will get from them, and they know me,” Scott said. “We’ve become family. There’s not one of them we haven’t had at our house, and a few have spent nights. We’ve taken some on trips. It is a close-knit group.” When their senior season started, there was a push to succeed, but also to try to enjoy the moment. “Before the Holcomb game, Amy said, ‘Try to have fun. Try to enjoy it.’” Scott said. “Sometimes you get wrapped up in it. We take it way too serious, but you have to step back and make it fun.” Even mom finds it challenging. “I had a little sense of dread when the season started,” Amy said. “Each game we get through, I breathe a sigh of relief. I’ve told myself to enjoy it — I want to — but yeah, it’s a challenge to keep it in perspective.” For Cade, there is still a goal that he, his teammates and his dad share — hanging a banner in The Big House. “We want to go out with no regrets,” Cade said. “We want to leave it all out there for one last ride, and make a run for the state title.” As the coach, Scott wanted to know if Cade enjoyed it as much as he did. The answer seems to be clear. “I can’t really explain the feeling seeing dad at home and on the court,” Cade said. “We are enjoying it together.”