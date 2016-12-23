

One of the many KJIL radio stations throughout Kansas during a past thunderstorm. The radio station will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the coming year, and News Director Delvin Kinser said it is amazing for the station to have reached such a milestone. Courtesy photo

By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

The perfect radio station for each person can be difficult, whether it be for classic rock, country or Christian contemporary artists. The KJIL radio station located in Meade has been providing listeners with Christian music for many years, with locations in other parts of the state, and looks to continuing to provide great music. “It came on the air ... it’ll be 25 years in September 2017, so we’re in our 25th year. There was a group of people prior to that who wanted to bring Christian radio to Southwest Kansas,” KJIL News Director Delvin Kinser said. “It initially started out with a pastor who came out and pastored in Meade who was from the Chicago area. He’d listed to WMBI Moody Radio there, he liked Christian radio. There was no Christian radio here, so he was the one who talked about it, and there was a group of people who started research about how they could create a Christian radio station.” The group worked for several years to organize everything, and then it got to a place where the group was able to build the station and started what would become Great Plains Christian Radio. Out of that, Kinser continued, a second full-powered station was started called KHYM about seven years later, also located in Meade. “It began to grow because we had communities outside the signal who wanted Christian radio. So the idea was hatched,” Kinser said. “We would go to communities that couldn’t quite get the signal, and the churches and the people. If they could raise the money to get the translator equipment, we would maintain it and bring Christian radio to the community. These days, Kinser said, there are approximately 50 translators which provide coverage for areas unable to receive the signal across Southwest and Western Kansas, Southeast Colorado, the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles, Northwest Oklahoma, and the signal covers that area. There was also a full-power station added in Abilene, and there are translators from that station located in Hutchinson, Manhattan, Salina and Emporia. “We have a handful of full-power stations, and a lot of translators. That’s the way Great Plains Christian Radio has grown,” Kinser said. “It’s run by a board of directors who oversee the ministry, it’s non-profit ministry, so we’re listener-supported. People send us donations to keep us on the air, and we also have businesses who partner with us in grant underwriting and churches as well who support us on a monthly basis. That’s how Great Plains Christian Radio came to be.” Kinser said the staff at the station is excited to have reached this near quarter-century milestone. “It’s exciting for us because the station continues to grow, the ministry continues to grow,” Kinser said. “We are very blessed because we have an extremely loyal listenership. We have people who have been supporting the station since its beginnings, and people are very loyal to Great Plains Christian Radio, so that’s exciting. When we have concerts in the area and see the people turn out, they’re very appreciative have a Christian radio station that’s truly theirs. No one owns it except our listeners, they make it keep going.” With the success of the station, Congressman Tim Huelskamp recently praised the staff at the station and their work throughout the past several years. “Nearly my entire congressional district receives radio signals from Great Plains Christian Radio. Not only has KJIL served our region faithfully for 25 years, but they have done so with excellence,” Huelskamp said during a recent speech. “I sincerely hope and pray that KJIL will continue to serve our region for another 25 years.” “That was flattering. Of course, Tim lives in Fowler, which is only about 10 miles from Meade, and he has been a friend and supporter of Great Plains Christian Radio for many years,” Kinser said of Huelskamp’s statement. “I don’t know if it was his last official act, but for him to mention us, we were very flattered and very honored. He’s made no secret that in the office, he listens to us through our website. So, he’s always been a big supporter of the station and the ministry.” It is the loyalty of the station’s listeners, Kinser said, that has kept the station so popular throughout the state. “We’ve had staff members come and go over the years, but the loyalty of the listeners is really it,” Kinser said. “And the partnering with churches. We really do our best to, if churches are having events, or they’re doing some community outreach, to support those and promote them. Then in turn, when we sponsor concerts or other events, our listeners come out and really support those things, too. So, it’s truly a partnership with our listeners. We don’t rely on advertisers, it’s the people who are committed to the station and view it as a ministry. So, when they give to the station, they’re not giving just to promote themselves, it’s about the ministry and the spreading of the gospel. So, I think that’s what makes us very unique in this part of the country.” Kinser said during the station’s many years, there have been quite a few changes, including programming and the type of music played. At the beginning of the station’s existence, it was a lot like the aforementioned Moody Radio, with a lot of teaching programs and ministery services and similar programs. While the station still does some of that type of programming, the station has likewise evolved to Christian contemporary music, which Kinser said has evolved over the past 25 years to where the music is more about the message than the style of music. Something else Kinser said he has noticed is the listeners themselves. “One thing that’s interesting is people who started out listening to the station, now their children, their grandchildren, they’re loyal listeners as well,” Kinser said. So, we’ve become, and I only say this because this is what we’re told by our listeners, is we’ve become part of their family, so that’s very gratifying.” The station will be working very hard to celebrate its anniversary, including sponsoring concerts by The Newsboys and Tim Hawkins at United Wireless Arena in February and August, respectively, as well as the raffling off of a cruise trip. With nearly 25 years on the books already, Kinser said he’s looking forward to the future. “If there’s the opportunity for growth in the number of translators and signals and that type of thing, those opportunities as they present themselves, we’ll look at them,” Kinser said. “It’s really about God opening the doors for those things to happen. There have been times in the past where we’ve had people who have had a station signal that maybe has gone off the air and they own the signal, and we’ve been offered signals, we’ve been offered translators, we’ve been offered all that because people listen to the ministry and say ‘These folks will take care of it, they’ll keep it going, they’ll put good programming on.’ As opportunities open for expanded listenership, expanded territory, I’ve got every confidence that as an organization, we would look at those and determine whether or not that’s what we would do.”

