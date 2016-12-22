



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

Unfortunate fire incidents happen all throughout the year, but can become especially tragic and more significant around the holidays. With this weekend and next weekend to see many people gathering and decorating for Christmas and New Year’s, the Liberal Fire Department is advising people of some precautions they can take to prevent such unfortunate incidents from happening. “Just being in the winter, we do see a higher incidence of fires, and it’s because we take the time to decorate,” LFD Chief Kelly Kirk said. “A lot of times, people will put combustibles in close proximity with heat sources, so in addition to just the typical calls, we have incidents during the holidays, like candles and lights and things like that. Some of the more basic things we would be concerned about would be with the Christmas lighting, not to overload the electrical sockets by plugging in too many strands of Christmas lights or overloading an outlet with multiple plugs, that shouldn’t be done.” Another particular concern for the department is with the holiday meals, Kirk continued. “Generally on Thanksgiving, it will go without fail we’ll see at least cooking-related incident. We didn’t this year, which is a rarity, but there’s still Christmas to come with people cooking the turkey or ham,” Kirk said. “Some advice I would give on that front would be to not have combustibles like towels or things like that too close to the burners, observe the safety with the stove, and take some time ahead of time to clean it out if that’s needed.” Overall, Kirk said, the wintertime and holiday times are a particularly busy time for Liberal’s bravest. “Fire’s bad anytime, but around the holidays, it takes on more significance because there may be gifts in the home, or just the overall nature of the holidays,” Kirk said. “Generally, in the winter, we’ll see a much higher rate of fire alarms, carbon monoxide calls, and if people aren’t careful, we’ll see higher incidents of fire. Historically, we’ve seen basically the normal routine, but I couldn’t tell you right now without going through all our numbers. But winter is generally the busiest time for the department when you take holiday lighting in conjunction with heating the home, fireplaces, that type of thing.” While the department is hoping for the upcoming pair of holiday weekends to be quiet, Kirk said the department will be fully prepared to handle any potential incidents, and added several of the precautions people can take are a matter of common sense. “The best advice I can give is just be aware of your actions. If you’re decorating for the holidays, that’s great but just do it with care. If you’re using electrical items, be sure not to overload the outlets,” Kirk said. “If you have candles or anything like that, give them the space they need so they’re not too close to combustible items. With the fireplaces, don’t build too big a fire or try and burn things that don’t belong in there. Carbon monoxide is also a big thing, and every winter, we encourage the community to have their heaters serviced by a reputable company and make sure nothing bad gets into the house. It’s really a lot of basic things they can to.” The department also wished the community a safe and happy pair of holidays. “We’re here as a fire department 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and we hope to never go out on a holiday,” Kirk said. “The best thing we can do as a department is prevent fires before they start. But when they do happen, we’re prepared to help. We also need the help of the citizens to be on the lookout for potential fire hazards, take care of the ones possibly in the home, and if everyone takes care of their own corner of the world, things will go much better. We just want people to be safe and have a fun and happy holiday.”

