



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times Senior Reporter

December’s first weekend proved to be a busy blitz of holiday fun in Liberal and the surrounding area. The weekend brought out at least four craft shows, three in Liberal and one in Plains, and along with proceeds donated from SPBH’s Folk Art Festival to the Liberal Senior Center’s kitchen remodel project, the Christmas Market at the National Guard Armory also saw its funds going to another good cause. The event, now in its third year, typically has a charge of $50 for rent of the Armory. That cost is split between the show’s vendors, but this year, some of the vendors got together to give the people who normally use the building a meal. “Usually, they use that money to feed the soldiers for Christmas,” said organizer Kenda Reynolds. “This year, they ate at Great Bend, but they’re going to use that money for their Fourth of July supper for the soldiers.” For this year’s Christmas Market, Reynolds said vendors decided to charge $25 a booth, and the money from that would be donated to the soldiers. She said about $700 was raised from the show, and while she is unaware of how many soldiers were fed, she said the Armory has had training on the weekend of previous shows, at which she has seen as many as 30 to 40 soldiers. The Christmas Market is open to any vendor wants to sell goods, and while this is the third year, Reynolds said this is the first in which vendors have tried to raise more than just rent money. “Usually, we just pay the $50 rent, but we decided we would try to raise a little more this year,” she said. Giving money to soldiers is always an act of kindness, and Reynolds said the money from the Christmas Market was just a way of saying thanks for use of the Armory to have a home for the show. “We needed a building to have that in, and they were willing to let us use that building,” she said. “We decided we would try to give more back than just $50. We thought that $50 was pretty cheap for use of that building, and if we could help with their meals, we would do that. It was basically aimed toward the soldiers because we use their building. They’re really generous and really nice to let us use that. We just thought we’d give back a little more.” As for the show itself, Reynolds said this year’s edition went well, and plans call for a return of the Christmas Market to Liberal, with soldiers once again benefitting from the proceeds. Reynolds called putting together the Christmas Market a group effort. “It really wasn’t any one particular person,” she said. “It was just a couple of girls that sell goods, and we just kind of organized it a little bit. There’s a girl from Montezuma. There’s a couple of girls from Liberal. We’re all just vendors. We do a lot of shows together and just decided to have one there.” Despite the frenzy of activity December’s opening weekend brought to the area, Reynolds said it was still an ideal time for the Christmas Market. “There’s a lot of people in Liberal that day, so it’s a great day to draw that crowd in,” she said. “There’s just quite a bit of people in town, so that’s a great weekend to have that show.”