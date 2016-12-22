



Courtesy photo





• L&T staff report





A man and woman from Cedar Falls, Iowa, were killed in an accident Tuesday evening in eastern Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, a 2014 Toyota RAV4 was westbound on U.S. Highway 54 near County Road 7, and a 2016 Freightliner was southbound on County Road 7.

The KHP said the Freightliner failed to stop at the stop sign and collided into the side of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, 73-year-old Jerry Dean Slykhuis and his passenger, Jacqueline Jane Slykhuis, 70, both of Cedar Falls, were pronounced dead at the scene and were taken to Brenneman Funeral Home in Liberal.

The driver of the semi, 26-year-old Abdullah Muhammad of Orlando, Florida, and a passenger, Renix Michael Charles, 27, of Apopka, Florida, were not injured in the accident, according to KHP.

The agency’s report said seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles.