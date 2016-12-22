RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Hwy 54 wreck takes lives of Iowa couple PDF Print E-mail
Thursday, 22 December 2016 11:35

alt

Courtesy photo


• L&T staff report


A man and woman from Cedar Falls, Iowa, were killed in an accident Tuesday evening in eastern Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, a 2014 Toyota RAV4 was westbound on U.S. Highway 54 near County Road 7, and a 2016 Freightliner was southbound on County Road 7.

The KHP said the Freightliner failed to stop at the stop sign and collided into the side of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, 73-year-old Jerry Dean Slykhuis and his passenger, Jacqueline Jane Slykhuis, 70, both of Cedar Falls, were pronounced dead at the scene and were taken to Brenneman Funeral Home in Liberal.

The driver of the semi, 26-year-old Abdullah Muhammad of Orlando, Florida, and a passenger, Renix Michael Charles, 27, of Apopka, Florida, were not injured in the accident, according to KHP.

The agency’s report said seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles.
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates