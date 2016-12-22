

Some glasses and other artworks sits in this section of the Yippee Yi Yea store in downtown Liberal marked down for clearance as owner Max Carlson readies the store for closing. L&T photo/Robert Pierce

By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times Senior Reporter

The Carlson family has been operating business in Liberal since the 1950s. Max Carlson said in that decade, his dad and uncle were working in a building material place in Wichita before moving to Dodge City to open a store in the oil boom. Carlson said his uncle inquired from his dad as to whether he would be interested in coming to Liberal and opening a store. “”He decided to try it,” he said. So in 1959, the Carlsons moved to Liberal and have been doing something here ever since, operating a paint store for many years. Max took over the store in the 1980s after his dad retired from the business. “I think I started in maybe in the late ’70s,” he said. “Dad sold ready made frames and got into the custom made frames. I’ve been doing that a lot over the years.” Max said the store sold more than just paint, including wallpaper and picture framing. A few years ago, he decided to downsize and opened Yippee Yi Yea in Liberal’s downtown, keeping the picture framing business and adding gifts. “It’s been pretty good for a while, but everything got kind of a slow all of a sudden,” he said. “I haven’t kept up with the internet.” Now, Max is looking to close up shop, and he said hopefully within the next month or two, Yippee Yi Yea’s doors will close. “It’s just kind of overwhelming dealing with all the stuff that accumulated over the years,” he said. “I don’t have a definite plan, but hopefully, within that time frame.” At one time, Liberal’s downtown seemed to be hopping with retail, but Max said modern trends appear to be going in a different direction for the area. “It seems like more offices move downtown, and the retail’s just kind of sparse anymore to get traffic downtown,” he said. “It’s kind of a shame because there’s a lot of traffic on Main Street still.” Max said a slow down in the economy is another reason for his decision to get out of the business. “It seems to me, it’s going to be a while before it bounces back,” he said. “If you can’t make the overhead, it’s time to try something else.” Likewise, Max said an economic downturn means items such as the ones he sells are ones shoppers pass by. “Gifts and picture framing, that’s something people can live without,” he said. Max said his favorite memories of his time working in Liberal involve working with his customers. “That’s what I like the best,” he said. “I had a lot of steady customers through the years, and a lot of them moved away. Back when all the oil companies were moving out of town, it took a lot of the customer base out. We had a good run.” The inventory of Yippee Yi Yea is naturally marked down for clearance, according to Max. “Prints are 50 percent off,” he said. “Most everything’s 35 off right now except for that Native American jewelry. It’s 20 percent off. That’s probably as low as it’ll go.” Max said he still has many friends in Liberal, but now was simply time for a change. As for what he is going to do in his retirement, he is unsure. “I was thinking of taking my framing out to the house and see if it would work out that way,” he said. “Maybe look for something else to do while I can. It’s just kind of up in the air right now. I don’t have a definite plan.” Max said he does plan on sticking around Liberal for a while, though, but he is prepared for a new chapter in his life. “I’ll miss it, but I’m ready for something different,” he said.