



A pair of vehicles blocks a lane of traffic after colliding in an accident at Fourth and Kansas Avenue Wednesday morning. The call came about the accident shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, and there were no injuries. L&T photo/Elly Grimm

• L&T staff report





An accident late Wednesday morning resulted in no injuries and a pair of citations for one of the parties involved. Responders were called to the scene at Fourth Street and Kansas Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“At approximately 10:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Fourth Street and Kansas Avenue for a report of an accident,” a release from Liberal Police Department Captain Pat McClurg noted. “Responding officers found that two vehicles were involved.”

The accident involved a 1990 GMC 2500 pickup and a 2006 Ford Fusion, the release continued.

“Investigating officers found that a 1990 GMC 2500 pickup was northbound on Kansas Avenue when the 68-year-old male driver stopped for a red light at Fourth Street,” McClurg’s release noted. “A 2006 Ford Fusion driven by a 23 year old female was following too close and was unable to stop. The Ford rear ended the GMC. There were no injuries reported. The driver of the Ford was issued citations for following too close and driving without a driver’s license.”