







• L&T staff report

DJ Kieth Kieth S. Polacek has one Christmas wish – to bring the magic of Christmas back to local children. He invites the community to join in for Christmas carols at 8 p.m. Friday at Light Park. He will DJ for free, and the City of Liberal will be on hand for assistance.

The enitre community is invited to attend. Please see Page 4 for Polacek’s Letter to the Editor for further information. If even more information, Polacek can be reached at 620-391-9996.

