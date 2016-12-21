RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Christmas carols Friday night at Light Park PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 21 December 2016 13:41

alt


• L&T staff report

DJ Kieth Kieth S. Polacek has one Christmas wish – to bring the magic of Christmas back to local children. He invites the community to join in for Christmas carols at 8 p.m. Friday at Light Park. He will DJ for free, and the City of Liberal will be on hand for assistance. 

The enitre community is invited to attend. Please see Page 4 for Polacek’s Letter to the Editor for further information. If even more information, Polacek can be reached at 620-391-9996.

