



Liberal Memorial Library Director Royce Kitts gives a young Washington Elementary School student a high-five while giving away a new book with Santa looking on. The Liberal Rotary Club has been doing this program with Washington Elementary School for several years, and after receiving their books, the students got to enjoy snacks. L&T photo/Elly Grimm

Today I will speak to you in the form in which it was necessary to come has already been given viagra for sale is a personal alternative of each person buy viagra must comprehend every person without aid.