Santa appreciates literacy, too! PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 21 December 2016 13:03

alt

Liberal Memorial Library Director Royce Kitts gives a young Washington Elementary School student a high-five while giving away a new book with Santa looking on. The Liberal Rotary Club has been doing this program with Washington Elementary School for several years, and after receiving their books, the students got to enjoy snacks. L&T photo/Elly Grimm

