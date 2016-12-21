

Lahita and fellow co-owner Tera Robinson relax near the fireplace in the Tapestry office at 504 N. Kansas in Liberal. Tapestry provides a relaxing atmosphere for its patients, with some of the features of a typical home. L&T photo/Robert Pierce

By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times Senior Reporter

Mental health care services have been on the decline for the better part of a decade, and on Dec. 13, Liberal officially welcomed its own private mental heath practice to town. Tapestry Psychiatric Services hosted an open house and ribbon cutting that evening at its location at 504 N. Kansas Suite B, and its owners, Laurel Lahita and Tera Robinson, have a wealth of experience in the field. “I had been a nurse for almost 20 years,” Lahita said. “Three and a half years ago, I graduated with my nurse practitioner in mental health. I met Tera before I finished my degree. We moved to Liberal eight years ago. We met at one of the nursing homes where I was working. We found out that we both like mental health. It’s one of the few areas where you can make a really big difference in someone’s life pretty quickly.” Robinson began working as a speech language pathologist and has worked in school system and the mental health field. “From there, I obtained a doctor’s degree in psychology and eventually got my LCPC,” she said. “I’m a licensed clinical professional counselor. Laurel jokes that I collect letters behind my name.” Robinson said she many times will see a need, become interested in the profession used to meet that need and begin studying it. “The next thing you know, I’m working towards a degree in it,” she said. Lahita said the name Tapestry was chosen as a way to weave together health and wellness, as well as getting away from the typical means of psychotherapy. “We really wanted to be able to offer services that are more integrative,” she said. “A lot of times, I do counseling and include diet and exercise and sleep changes and schedule changes. We wanted to be able to weave those pieces together.” Lahita emphasized the need for psychiatry in general in America and particularly in Southwest Kansas. “Mental health is one of those things that is really underserved across the nation but definitely in this area,” she said. “We’re in the right place to meet that need. Both Tera and I have kind of a soft spot for attention deficit. We see it being so much more than just a label on a medication or problems at school.” Lahita said Tapestry is looking at beginning training to help deal with nutritional counseling. Lahita said Tapestry’s office environment was designed differently than other mental health practices as well as a way to make clients feel more welcome. “It’s really hard to treat somebody who has anxiety if you make them nervous when they walk in the door,” she said. “We wanted it to be very approachable. It’s a team approach. You come to us because you have some kind of need or something that you’re struggling with, and it’s not our job to say this is how you should do it. It’s how can we come up with a plan that’ll work for your life and get you where you want to go.” As for the location, Robinson said she was unsure if she and Lahita chose it or it chose them. “We had been looking,” she said. “We were looking for a location. You always want to find a location that fits your budget. That’s always foremost. We wanted something that was easily accessible. We both see a number of clients that come from out of town that aren’t familiar with Liberal. We wanted something that was easily accessible for them, something that had good parking. We found this. It was right across from the library.” Robinson said her husband, along with family and friends, put in many hours remodeling the space where Tapestry now resides. “We’ve been really blessed with the support that we have,” Lahita said. “We’ve had great support from family and friends.” Lahita said she and Robinson plan to, in the near future, unveil a new state of the art assessment for ADHD and other diagnoses. “It is the only FDA cleared assessment for ADHD,” she said. “It is really new. We are the third provider in the state of Kansas to even have the system.” Lahita said the device is approved for use for ages 5 and up and is used not only for initial screening and evaluations but also to track progress on a patient’s intervention. “We can legitimately show progress in the difference of each assessment,” she said. “Up until now, it’s all been external. It has to be observed or what other people report to us.” Whereas previous machines would provide subjective results, Lahita said Tapestry’s device should be much more objective. “Theoretically, you should get the same results West Coast, here in Kansas, on the East Coast,” she said. “It shouldn’t matter who gives the test. You should have predictable results with it.” Robinson said this is great news with the increase in the abuse of stimulant medications to treat ADHD. “We can use this assessment technique and objectively say yes you do have ADHD,” she said. Lahita said the developers of the device tried to make it give a false positive when testing it, but it showed a completely different set of results. “It’s completely objective,” she said. “It takes that subjectivity out of the diagnosis.” With what Tapestry has to offer, both Lahita and Robinson said their business is definitely a groundbreaking one in the mental health industry, and Lahita said this is what the pair shoots for as one of its goals. “We want to make sure that we’re different and that we’re offering services that may be available in big metropolitan areas, but there’s no reason why we can’t strive to bring them here,” she said. Tapestry Psychiatrict Services can be reached at 620-604-5274.

